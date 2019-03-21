Johnson County bombards the Bulldogs

Lost opportunities can’t ever be regained, so Johnson County took advantage of all of those that Hampton gave them on Friday. The Longhorns scored four runs in the first inning with the help of four walks and a hit batter that led to an 11-0 win over the Bulldogs.

It was the second consecutive win for the Horns without giving up a run so far in two games.

Jayden Joiner was dominant on the mound allowing only a leadoff single in the first inning and another one in the fifth. He finished the game with nine strikeouts in five innings of work.

Head coach Pete Pavusek was happy about his team’s overall play against their non-conference rival. He said it was a combination of pitching, hit, and the defense that stood out in the win.

“We got a great pitching performance from Jayden Joiner, and we got some key hits when we needed too,” said Pavusek. “It was a good win because Coach Nick Perkins has done a great job of elevating Hampton’s baseball program. I loved what I saw from our kids today. They jumped on them

early and never took their foot off the gas.”

Fast start for

the Longhorns

The Longhorns wasted no time making a statement in their first at-bat.

Joiner, Ben Howard, and Stacy Greer each drew a walk, and a pitch hit Petie Pavusek. They all would score thanks to a wild

pitch, sacrifice fly from

Reese Stout and Bradley Livorsi’s infield single that made it 4-0.

Hampton’s Devin Riddle relieved Parker Henry on

the mound in the first

inning to record the final

two outs to prevent further damage but he was touched for three runs in the second, and four more in the fourth as the Horns’ bats stayed

hot.

Joiner led off with a single to start the second followed by a free pass to Pavusek. Stout added a 2-run double and Livorsi drove one home with his second base hit to make the score 7-0.

Horns put the

game away

The Horns went quietly in the third inning before adding four more in the fourth that led to their five-inning victory.

Pavusek stroked a single to get things started followed by back-to-back base hits

off the bat of Stout and Greer. Weston Throop drove home

a run with his first base hit and freshman Ethan

Icenhour and Asa Lewis cashed in as well with a run-scoring base hit and an RBI groundout.

Joiner breezed through the fifth allowing only a two-out single before fanning the final batter.

Stat Leaders

Stout and Livorsi had two hits and two RBI’s apiece to lead the Longhorns. Pavusek was 1-for-1 and reached base three times as did Throop. Joiner and Greer went 1-for-2 each with two runs scored. Icenhour was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Weston Street and Henry had the only two hits in the game for Hampton.

The Longhorns are now 2-0 on the season. It won No.325 for Pavusek who has been at the helm for 24 years.

Hampton 00000 -0

JCHS 4304x -11

Henry, Riddle, and Lyons. Joiner and Pavusek.

WP—Joiner, LP—Henry