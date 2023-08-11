Two Johnson County student-athletes, Ezzy Barr and Ella Icenhour recently traveled to Reno, NV, to play in the All-American sports softball tournament. Barr and Icenhour played on the big stage July 23-26 with some of the most talented players ranging from freshmen to seniors finishing 3rd in the tournament. Barr is slated to play August 10-13 in Myrtle Beach, SC, for All-American games. In January 2024, she will be heading to Europe to play for Team USA. Congratulations Ezzy and Ella!
Johnson County athletes play in softball All American games
- Submitted by Tim Barr
