Softball all-american
Submitted by Tim Barr

Two Johnson County student-athletes, Ezzy Barr and Ella Icenhour recently traveled to Reno, NV, to play in the All-American sports softball tournament. Barr and Icenhour played on the big stage July 23-26 with some of the most talented players ranging from freshmen to seniors finishing 3rd in the tournament. Barr is slated to play August 10-13 in Myrtle Beach, SC, for All-American games. In January 2024, she will be heading to Europe to play for Team USA.  Congratulations Ezzy and Ella!

