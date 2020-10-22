Jo. Co. volleyball ends on high note

Submitted by Dottie Phipps

Both JCMS volleyball teams had an awesome season.The JV team finished in a tie for first place with Cedar View Christian School and a 3-1 record. On Saturday, October 3, the team played very well. The semi-final match between Johnson County and KACHEA ended with a 25-18, 26-24 JC win. The leading server Josie Grindstaff ended with 10 points and led her team advance to the championship match.

Unfortunately, the girls were defeated by Cedar View, 18-25, 23-25. The leading server for this match was Tru Dunn, with 8 points.The eight-grade Varsity team finished their season in second place (5-3), tied with Cedar View.

The first match of the varsity tournament was Providence Academy against KACHEA, with Providence advancing to the finals. The first match for the Lady Horns was a decisive 25-18 and 27-25 win against Cedar View, which advanced the program to the championship. The leading servers for this match were Kaylee Roark and Emma Eller, with seven points each.

JC was, however, defeated by Providence in a tough three-game match. JCMS fell to the Knights, 25-21, 21-25, 11-15. The leading server for this match was Kaylee Roark, with 11 points.

“Coach Amy and I are so proud of all these girls on both of our teams,” said Coach Dottie Sue Phipps. “The girls are hardworking and played with so much heart,” “We enjoyed the opportunity to get to work with these young ladies.”

Congratulations to both teams and coaches including, Assistant Coach Amy Tester and Scorekeeper Paola Vargas.

Phipps concluded, “We would like to thank all the parents, grandparents, and everyone in the community for their support to our teams this season.”