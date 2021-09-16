JCMS Volleyball win it all on the road against KACHEA

JCMS captured four straight wins Monday night at KACHEA. Photos by Dean Jones.

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County Middle School volleyball team had a big night at KACHEA. The varsity team was ready to show off a little after a disappointing hard-fought game against Cedar View Christian School at home Thursday night. The Junior varsity won their game, so momentum was on their side as they squared off with KACHEA Monday night.

The team was facing a doubleheader with the KACHEA. The Lady Longhorns varsity team won the first game against the Wildcats. KACHEA got a few good points that put them in the lead to win the game by a razor’s edge (23-25). Lexie Mullins helped keep the team alive with an impressive 10-point streak at the service line. Mullins is also a solid defensive player who can make something happen on return from the opponents.

In the second game, the Lady Horns replied, overthrowing the Wildcats and winning (25-11). The Lady Longhorns were right back in action after the JV team played and was on fire for victory. It didn’t take long to see who was going to take the win. In the first game, Briley Vaught was the lead scorer with five over the net and helped capture the win in the first game (25-17). Mullins’ serving ability in the second game helped end the match with another win for Johnson County quickly. Mullins served sixteen in a row in the second game.

The JV team stepped up, followed the path of the varsity team, and easily won the match against the Wildcats (25-11) (25-12). Emma Brown was on fire at the service line with nine serves, serving eight in a row. In their second match, the JV team worked and communicated with each other. Brown nailed it once again at the service line with 13 serves altogether. (25-17) (25-18).

The JCMS team will be playing Providence on September 16 as its final game. They will be playing in districts on September 18.