JCMS volleyball ready for 2018

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

The JCMS volleyball teams are practicing hard and preparing for conference play that began with a home match against Providence Academy on Tuesday.

The varsity eighth-grade team won their district

championship last year as

seventh graders, and they

hope for another title this

year.

The conference includes Providence Academy, Cedar View Christian School, Tri-Cities Christian School, KACHEA, and JCMS. The varsity team consists of 11 returning players and 1 new player. The junior varsity team consists of 12 players. The Scorekeeper and Manager is Makynna Younce.

Coach Dottie Sue Phipps and assistant Coach Billie Blevins are very excited about the upcoming season.

“We have a lot of talent

on both teams, but we’ve got to work hard because

the competition will be tough,” said Phipps. “Many of

our competitors have players that are involved in travel

ball. They are in constant competition, and we just don’t have that advantage. But we’re not going to let that get in our way. We want to win, and we have very good practices to prepare our

girls for competition. Our girls are a lot of fun, and we want every one of them to have a great learning experience here.”

Phipps urges everyone to come out and support the teams. They are having a fundraiser bake sale on Saturday, September 15.