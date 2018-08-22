JCMS volleyball ready for 2018

By Tim Chambers
Tomahawk Sports Editor
The JCMS volleyball teams are practicing hard and preparing for conference play that began with a home match against Providence Academy on Tuesday.
The varsity eighth-grade team won their district
championship last year as
seventh graders, and they
hope for another title this
year.
The conference includes Providence Academy, Cedar View Christian School, Tri-Cities Christian School, KACHEA, and JCMS. The varsity team consists of 11 returning players and 1 new player. The junior varsity team consists of 12 players. The Scorekeeper and Manager is Makynna Younce.
Coach Dottie Sue Phipps and assistant Coach Billie Blevins are very excited about the upcoming season.
“We have a lot of talent
on both teams, but we’ve got to work hard because
the competition will be tough,” said Phipps. “Many of
our competitors have players that are involved in travel
ball. They are in constant competition, and we just don’t have that advantage. But we’re not going to let that get in our way. We want to win, and we have very good practices to prepare our
girls for competition. Our girls are a lot of fun, and we want every one of them to have a great learning experience here.”
Phipps urges everyone to come out and support the teams. They are having a fundraiser bake sale on Saturday, September 15.