JCMS takes on the Black Knights in season opener

Coach Devin Shaw working with his team, JCMS Longhorns, before the season opener Thursday night at home against Chuckey Doak. Photos by Dean Jones

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County Middle School team will face off with Chuckey Doak Middle School at home Thursday night with what promises to be an intense game for the Longhorns.

With the home team already down three starting linemen, the boys will have to give it all they have got and then some against the tough competitors of Chuckey Doak.

Coach Devin Shaw knows it can be done, and a win can happen, but it will take the whole herd of Longhorns bringing on all the fight they have.

Shaw states Chuckey Doak is in the west division while the Longhorns are in the east division, so he is interested to see how his guys “stack up against the best teams in the area.”Shaw is looking to Ben Reece and Juan Mejia for leadership among their peers.

“They both are humble kids that know hard work is the most important part of being successful, so they will do what they need to out there and hopefully motivate their teammates to do the same.”

Chuckey Doak has always been one of the toughest teams the Longhorns play, and there is no reason to expect Thursday night to go differently.

“For us to win, we are going to have to have everyone step up and play physically,” he said. “Otherwise, we will be in for a very long night.”

Shaw has had his team out on the field every night working hard to prepare for the game against the Black Knights. He has some tough young men on the team, but it will be an uphill fight with the loss of the three linemen. Of course, no one should ever count out the Longhorns. Thursday night’s game will be the first game of the season for both teams. Get there early and support these hardworking, talented young men.