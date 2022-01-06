JCMS sweep tourney in Greenville

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCMS boys’ basketball team has been playing some great basketball lately. They are currently second in the conference and have won against some tough teams. The Longhorns’ success is in how well they work together and communicate.

Coach Mark McClain didn’t give his guys much time to relax over Christmas break. On December 27, the team was on the road to Greeneville for the Christmas Tournament.

McClain said he thought the extra play would keep his team ready for the regular season, which started on January 3 against Chuckey Doak and then at home against West Greene on January 6.

“They need to be ready to finish the season strong after the holidays,” McClain said.

The tournament in Greeneville was another example of how tough the Longhorns are. The first game was against Bulls Gap, but things did not start off too promising for Johnson County. The boys were down four in the first quarter.

It is noteworthy that this team is known for starting out a little slow but improving with each quarter. The game was no exception. In the second, the Longhorns played better defensively and got better shots against Bulls Gap. The score was low throughout the game, but the Longhorn defense saved this young team.

The Bulldogs were only able to make one free throw in the third quarter, but as far as points, both teams banked several shots and went into double digits on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns advanced after the 34-26 win. Darren Chappel led the team with 12 points, followed by Carson Jennings with eight points.

Carter Atwood contributed six points, Juan Mejia added four, and Hunter Paisley slipped in three, followed by Dylan Warren.

The Longhorns made it to the championship game, going against North Greene Middle School. It was a hard-fought game, but the Longhorns pushed through and got the win and first place honors in their bracket.

McClain was proud of his team for how well they played. He added that his team has gotten stronger and more confident with each win.

