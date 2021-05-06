JCMS Softball defeats Cloudland 3-2

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County Middle School celebrated the eighth-grade night with a big 3-2 victory over Cloudland in a preview of Wednesday tournament championship tilt. Coach Haley Miller said her team hit the ball hard but right at them. Walking away with base hits were Kylah Henley, Alyssa McElyea, and Emily Brooks. The team played amazing defense, according to Miller.

Emma Eller caught a great game with a throw down to second to get out a steal. Kayden Epperly pitched an outstanding game with no walks while hitting just one batter.

“Ivy Lakatos had six fabulous plays throwing batters out at one and catching fly balls. Mimi Zaldivar, Sara Ward, and Emily Brooks all had outstanding catches in the outfield to seal the deal on some outs. Every one of the Lady Longhorns had a great contribution to this win, and I could not be more proud of them for playing like the team I knew they could,” said Miller.

The following players were recognized on the eighth-grade night. Kylah Henley, Emma Eller, Ivy Lakatos, Alyssa McElyea Kaylee Roar, Kayden Epperly, Sara Ward, Emily Brooks, Mimi Zaldivar, Taylor Chapman