JCMS season ends with loss to Warriors

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCMS baseball team had an incredible season with even more incredible players. The talent from the Longhorn lineup will be known for years to come as several eighth-graders have hopes to continue to play in high school and beyond.

The Horns gave Hampton a good beating last Friday, which helped bring them back home for some playoff action against Happy Valley. In the regular season, the Longhorns and Warriors have split wins, but unfortunately, Friday night, Happy Valley’s turn ended the season for the beloved Horns.

JCMS was coming off a great win against Hampton, winning 11-1. The Longhorns had 12 hits, with eight runs coming from the first inning. Juan Mejia, Kaden Blevins, Carson Jennings, Isaac Lewis, and

Hunter Paisley all had two hits for the lead over the Bulldogs.

The Longhorns appeared ready for the Warriors. The last time these two teams faced off, the Longhorns won 11-1, but the games are unpredictable.

The pitching by both teams was excellent. The Warriors struck out four while the Longhorns had two out. The game was tied heading into the fourth inning, but Happy Valley edged on with one run in the sixth and seventh inning.

Coach Julian Crews has been proud of his team’s effort all year. “These young men have worked hard, and I hate to see it end, but great things are waiting for them at the high school level,” Crews said.

The eighth-grade players were honored for their hard work on April 21. LOnghorns Coach Eric Crabtree hates how the season ended for the team but is looking forward to having them as freshmen players next year. “Some great players are coming to the high school next year,” he said. “They showed some great promise this year, and we are excited to get them into our program,” explained the high school coach.

The eighth-grade players are; Juan Mejia, Caleb Jennings, Carson Jennings, Ethan Smith, Kyle Roberts, Kaden Blevins, Landon Greene, Chris Wilson, Hunter Paisley, and Isaac Lewis.