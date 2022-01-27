JCMS season ends with heartbreaking loss

Audrey Shaw drives to the basket Friday night at JCMS as the girls take on Providence Academy. Johnson County lost 17-18. Photo submitted

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County Middle School’s basketball season ended Thursday night at home with Johnson County playing against Providence Academy.

The girls’ team started out well, but errors and missed baskets simply caused the Lady Horns some serious problems as the game continued. In the first half of the ballgame, Johnson County played strong defensively, but they couldn’t make their shots. However, going into halftime, the game was tied due to the Lady Horns’ defense efforts.

In the second half, the girls played hard but were not doing well on the scoreboard. They added some points from the foul line and worked to get the ball inside for an easy shot. The game came down to the wire when Audrey Shaw had the ball using the last few seconds of the game for a “hope” shot. It was a close game throughout the night.

Shaw has played so hard throughout the season and did a great job getting the ball down the court. The one last-minute shot was simply not to be. She missed the basket, and the disappointment on her face was heartbreaking. Johnson County lost 17-18.

Izzy Thompson led the team in points once again. She had 14 of the 17 points for her team. She does a tremendous job driving the ball to the goal.

Thompson will be going to high school next year, so Coach Kechia Eller will be fortunate to get a player that is not afraid to be aggressive and take the ball to the basket. Thompson was sad to see the season end, “it’s hard to know I won’t be playing in this gym again, it has been so fun, and I hate we lost our last game, but we played hard.” Audrey Shaw had two points as well as Coni Blankenship. The middle school tournament starts Saturday at Sullivan Central Middle School. It is a single-elimination game. The Lady Horns will take on Church Hill Middle School.

Coach Ricky Shaw said, “We’ve accomplished some good things. It has been a season of learning and building the program.”