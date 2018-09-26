JCMS netters sweep Eagles

JCMS’ Chloei Ballard records one of her four digs in the first set against KACHEA. Ballard had eight digs in the three-set match.

JCMS’ Hannah Fritts goes high to get a kill against KACHEA. Fritts had 11 serve points and seven spikes in her last home match. Photos by Tameula Trivett.





By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

A variety of sports took place on Thursday night atop Longhorn Hill with the

junior high volleyball team getting it started. The Longhorns battled hard in their last home match but fell to KACHEA 18-25, 25-17 and 12-15. Coach Dottie Phipps’ squad played well in the first set getting four serve points from Hannah Fritts and a pair of kills each by Ryleigh Icenhour, Kayla Sluder, and Brookanna Hutchins to win by seven.

KACHEA got going in the second set and was able to cash in on some serve points. Johnson County got a strong effort by Chloei Ballard who provided four digs while Peyton Gentry came up with a trio of assists. The visitors used five straight points late in the match that prevented the Longhorns from taking the victory.

“Our whole team played the best match of the season,” said Phipps. “They have the determination to beat KACHEA at their conference tournament on Saturday, September 29.”

Fritts had 11 serve points and seven spikes to lead the way. Ballard ended the night with eight digs. Hutchins collected five kills while Sluder provided four. Gentry recorded nine assists. The Junior varsity won their match in straight sets 25-12 and 25-16. Lexi Proffitt had nine points to lead the way. The varsity is now 5-2 in conference play as is the junior varsity.

Horns bounce back to defeat TCC

The Horns earned a big road win on Monday by defeating Tri-Cities Christian in straight sets. They edged out the Eagles 25-22 and 25-21. Brookanna was the leading server with seven points. Coach Phipps complimented the play of Kayla Sluder who added several assists from her setter position. Marissa Summerow had some key spikes during the match.

The Longhorns played another varsity match only this time it went three sets against TCC.

They took the match 25-13, 16-25 and 15-8. Ryleigh Icenhour stepped up big by serving up 10 points. Peyton Gentry led the team in assists from her middle hitter spot. Phipps complimented Audie Savery for her outstanding play at the net. The junior varsity made it a clean sweep by winning 25-13 and 25-16. Braden Eastridge was the leading server with six points. Lexi Proffitt had some outstanding saves in the game. They too won their second game 25-17 and 25-16. Mattie Jones had the most serve points in this game with seven. Both teams fell to Unicoi County earlier in the week. The eighth grade was defeated 19-25 and 21-25. The seventh grade lost both sets 14-25 and 18-25.

NOTE: The junior varsity conference tournament is set for Thursday, September 27 at Cedar View Christian School at 3:30. The varsity tournament will take place at Cedar View on Saturday the 29th beginning at 9 a.m. Coach Phipps wanted to thank the community for supporting the team’s recent fundraising bake sale. She stated it was a huge success.