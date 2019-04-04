JCMS Longhorns sweep Landers and Bulldogs

Tomahawk Sports

It was a good week for Head Coach Haley Miller and her middle school Lady Longhorns last week. They defeated Cloudland 10- 2 on Thursday after rolling past Hampton 22-3 on Tuesday.

JCMS 10

Cloudland 2

Hannah Fritts dominated the game by giving up only two runs while pitching the Lady Longhorns to a huge conference win. Fritts also helped her cause by collecting two base hits and two RBI’s.

Maddie Jones had a monster game at the plate gathering four hits with two RBI’s. Autumn Shepherd and Autumn Baird had three hits apiece with Shepherd knocking in two runs. Kendyle Kleine had two base hits and a RBI. Aubrey Savery, Amy Gunter, Zennia Bouchelle and Aden Thomas each drove in a run with one hit apiece.

JCMS 22

Hampton 3

The Lady Longhorns scored early and often while running roughshod past the Lady Bulldogs’ softball team.

Maddie Jones blasted out four hits to lead the Longhorns. Autumn Lewis, Aubrey Savery, Autumn Shepherd and Autumn Baird added three hits each. Hannah Fritts, Kendyle Kleine and Amy Gunter had two hits

and two RBI’s apiece. Jones and Lewis drove in two runs each. Savery, Shepherd and Baird logged three RBI’s apiece.

Coach Miller complimented her team for their overall play and stated that the kids were starting to play better each time out.