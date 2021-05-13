JCMS Longhorns fall to Cloudland

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

To reach the championship game, the Junior High Longhorns had to find a way to knock off Unaka. And they did just that. Kayden Epperly pitched a gem striking out 5 of 13 Rangers to lead her team to a big 13-1 victory. Head Coach Haley Miller was ecstatic with the victory.

“We didn’t make an error in the game, and that was a key,” said Head Coach Haley Miller.

According to Miller, Kaylee Roark, Mimi Zaldivar, and Epperly made some great catches in the field. Roark’s strong throw to first in the final inning allowed the Longhorns to seal the deal.

“All the girls played a terrific game, and each one of them had an impact on our win against UNAKA,” said Miller. “I could not be more proud of these young ladies and how far they have come to play together as one.”

In addition to Epperly, Kylah Hensley, Emma Eller, and Ivy Lakatos, each had a base hit and an RBI. Alyssa McElyea added two hits, as did Kaylee Roark and Emily Brooks. Sarah Ward singled and scored. Sadly the Longhorns played Cloudland last Wednesday but lost the shot for the championship on the Highlander’s Field.