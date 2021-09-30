JCMS Lady Horns tourney champs

The 8th grade volleyball team won first place at The Blue Ridge Middle School Tournament at home Saturday, September 17. Submitted photos

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

It was an exciting day at the Johnson County Middle School gym Saturday. The Lady Longhorns were fighting for top honors during the conference tournament. The Junior varsity team played first and fought hard against KACHEA and Cedarview Christian School. The JV team struggled against Cedarview and lost against the Kingsport Christian school.

The JCMS JV team did, however, tie for first in conference and 2nd in tournament action. They may not have won the tournament, but winning in their division certainly gives them bragging rights for working hard all year.After the JV tourney, the varsity team began the double-elimination tournament. Once again, the Lady Horns would be playing both KACHEA and Cedarview Christian School.

In the first game, Johnson County played KACHEA. They beat them twice on the road, but nerves got the best of the girls, and they lost this time around. Since it was double elimination, Johnson County got a second shot at their previous opponent. The nerves were gone, and they played like a team that was confident in their abilities. After the win against KACHEA, the young volleyball team faced off against Cedarview. They beat them in the first match, but since it is a double-elimination tournament, they went at it again, with the Lady Horns defeating the Kingsport team and taking the top honors as the district champions.

Lexi Mullins, Tru Dunn, and Izzy Thompson got all-conference. The varsity team placed 2nd in the conference and first in the tournament. The middle school volleyball team has played consistently well throughout the season. They have strong hitters at the front row and a solid back row. The Lady Longhorns have several on the team that is strong at the service line.

It was a good start for Coach Mechelle Arney who took over coaching duties when Coach Dottie Sue Phipps retired last year. Coach Phipps did stay around and help the girls and Coach Arney this year. Coach Arney was proud of both teams and saw substantial growth, hard work, and teamwork from her team.