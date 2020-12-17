JCMS Lady Horns pound Happy Valley

Johnson County 36, Happy Valley 13

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County had never beaten Happy Valley girls in middle school basketball under the tutelage of Sarah Swift Jennings, but when it did, they have done it in convincing style. Deseria Robinson tallied 13 points while Emily Walker added nine points and ten rebounds from Savannah Dowell that allowed them to take a 36-13 win in middle school basketball play on Saturday inside of Bayless Gymnasium. Swift-Jennings was happy about her team’s play in the all-important league game.

“For the first time, we put together a complete game,” said Swift-Jennings. “We hit some key shots, and we definitely outrebounded them. This is a very good win for us. I’m proud of all the girls.”

Robinson and Dowell scored four points apiece in the first quarter allowing Johnson County to double the score at 8-4, but it got much better in the second quarter. The Lady Horns’ defense held the Warriors to only a single point and managed to increase their advantage to 16-5 at the half.The Lady Horns continued to pile it on in the fourth, third, and fourth-quarter scoring several points in the paint en route to their blowout victory.

The news wasn’t as good for the boys’ squad as they lost 44-34. Kyle Sluder and Jace Stout played well for the Longhorns in the loss. The team was to play Hampton at home on Monday and again at home on Thursday against Unicoi County.