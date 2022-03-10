JCMS is ready for a great season

Front row L-R: Kaden Blevins, Kaleb Jennings, Landon Greene, Chris Wilson, Isaac Lewis. Back Row L-R: Coach Julian Crews, Dylan Reece, Carson Jennings, Juan Mejia, Ethan Smith, Kyle Maple, Eli Tester, Hunter Paisley, Kyle Roberts, Coach Chris Dunbar. Not Pictured: Bock Jones, Jamie Jones. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

The Johnson County Middle School baseball team started practice on February 1, with Julian Crews, who begins his 23rd year as coach.

“They are as ready as they will ever be,” Crews said of his team.

Crews’ baseball players consist of many of the same young men that have already played together through football and basketball. They excelled in each sport, and Crews believes his team will also have a great

year.

The JCMS Longhorns played their first game on March 1 and easily beat the Tri-Cities Flames, with the final score being 16-2. The win demonstrates

why the middle school baseball team is one of

the strongest in the conference.

This year, the team captains are Isaac Lewis, Carson Jennings, and Kaden Blevins. The Longhorns’ strongest talent is depth in pitching and contact hitting at the top of the lineup. They understand the need to work together to help get to the coveted first place seed. Unfortunately, though the team has a lot of inexperience on the bench, there is no doubt they will jump in there and work hard for the team.

Coach Crews motivates his team by encouraging his players to work hard on the ballfield and to practice as much as possible. Crews said, “I just tell my players to play hard, hustle and have a positive attitude.

Johnson County will be competing against Hampton, Cloudland, Unaka, Happy Valley, and University School.

The Longhorns are off to a good start with the win against Tri-Cities and Grandview. The Longhorns easily beat Grandview as well with a 13-2 victory.

Juan Mejia helped put a few points on the board with a grand slam and home run against the Washington County team. Unfortunately, Unicoi got the best of the Horns with a 16-0 win.

The Longhorns will travel to Fall Branch on Tuesday to take on the Fall Branch Middle School. They are scheduled to play at home on March 28 as they take on University School.

