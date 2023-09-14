Johnson County Middle School played extremely tough against a really good Happy Valley squad. There were a lot of moments in the game where things didn’t go the Longhorns way and the team could’ve decided to quit, but the Horns kept competing and were rewarded with our biggest win of the year.
Longhorns Sawyer Marshall had an amazing game. It was his first game back after having to sit from a concussion. Marshall had 105 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns. Daniel Yax was also a big part of the offense with 132 yards rushing and a touchdown. JCMS Coach Devin Shaw praised Yax saying, “he’s become a real leader of our team.”
The biggest play of the game came in the fourth quarter when Joes Carson’s took a kick-off 80 yards for a touchdown handing Longhorns the lead.
Johnson County quarterback Colten Osborne threw the ball well all game. His pass completion on a 4th and 10 helped keep a drive going and lead to the touchdown by Daniel Yax. Osborne also led the defense with 11 tackles. Longhorn Hunter McElyea was also big on the defense with 5 tackles, Coach Shaw said, McElyea was flying all over the field.
It’s a bye week for JCMS and Coach Shaw plans on spending that time working on alignments and fundamentals. Shaw said, “we have struggled with doing the little things right most of the season. This is a great group of boys and we are playing more 7th and 6th graders than we ever have and so this season we will need to grow up fast to be able to win a championship.”
The Longhorns next game will be Tuesday,September 19 at Cloudland.