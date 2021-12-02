JCMS girls’ JV dominate, varsity suffers loss

After an impressive game against Happy Valley earlier this season, Izzy Thompson continued to worked hard against West Greene. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

JCMS girls team traveled to Mosheim in Greene County, Monday night, to take on the Lady Buffaloes. The Junior Varsity team came out strong and did not mess around. They fought for the win against West Greene and did a great job attacking the basket.

The Lady Longhorns took the lead early and kept it throughout the game. Johnson County easily won the game (29-16) thanks to some outstanding scores by Julia Cruise. She led in scoring with 13 points, with Audrey Shaw right behind her with ten. Coni Blankenship also contributed four, and Ella Icenhour had two.

Monday night’s win against West Greene was a nice confidence booster for the team. They are getting stronger every game, and it is obvious they are working hard during practices.

The varsity game really suffered a tough loss

Monday night against the Lady Buffs. They just did not fight too hard to get the numbers on the board. According to Coach Ricky Shaw, they have what it takes, but sometimes “they play a little scared, they just need to get more physical when they play.” Shaw added, “this team has plenty of talent, and they are very capable of winning, but they simply have to believe in themselves, so we will just keep at it and work on building their confidence as well.” The final score for the Lady Horns was 17-23.

The Lady Horns need to go back and find that team that fought so hard against Happy Valley at home. Izzy Thompson was unstoppable against Happy Valley, but with only six points against West Greene, she has to keep fighting and take the ball to the net. She has what it takes to be a leader on the court and be a great shooter and defensive player. Abby Dickens also contributed four points, with Shayla Sileo with three and Coni Blankenship and Ella Icenhour doing double duty for both JV and varsity; they each added two points to the final score.

The Lady Longhorns will have a few days to practice as their next game will be at home on December 6 against Unicoi County at 1 p.m.