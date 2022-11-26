The JCMS girls’ basketball team lost some tough competitors last year as the eighth graders made their way to high school basketball this year and have performed pretty well under the leadership of Lady Longhorn basketball coach Kechia Eller.
Last year the eighth-grader girls were tough and played well, but this year’s middle school team is very young and possibly coming into the girls’ basketball program with more experience. Coach Ricky Shaw is happy with his young team’s performance so far. “Our current record is three wins and two losses; these girls have played hard and will only improve with time.” The team consists of only two eighth, three seventh, and six in the sixth grade, but the school grade level of a player isn’t what wins games; the only thing that matters is what happens on the basketball court. Shaw commented of his team, “We are pretty young this year and don’t have a lot of numbers, but our girls are playing hard and stay pretty competitive most of the time, which is something we’ve been working hard on.”
This year’s team captain is Ella Icenhour; she is tough and gives 100% to every aspect of playing. She can motivate her teammates and keep their spirits high even when the scoreboard isn’t showing positive numbers for the Lady Horns. “Ella is coming out and playing with a new grit this year; I’m proud of what I see in her,” said Shaw. Abby Dickens and Audrey Shaw are back again this year and have already shown much improvement over last year, especially in their shooting abilities. According to Shaw, CJ Lipford is also mighty in scoring and has a much greater presence on the boards this year. Other varsity players are Payton Eades-King, Chasity Osborne, and Savanna Simcox.
Shaw is hopeful of a good basketball season, “Along with the addition of our new first-year players, I believe we are headed in the right direction and are a little further ahead of where we were this time last year.”
The girls get a break over Thanksgiving but will be back in action on November 28 at home when they take on Church Hill.