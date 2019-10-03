JCMS fought hard at district tourney

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCMS volleyball team traveled to Providence Academy Saturday for the middle school district tournament. Both the JV and varsity teams have done very well throughout the season. Coach Dottie Phipps is proud of how well her girls have improved since the beginning of the year and especially how well they performed in district playoffs.

The JV team played in the single-elimination tournament early Saturday morning, and although they ended the season with a 5-3 record and placed second in the Blue Ridge Conference, the district tournament would not be their defining moment. The young team lost to Providence Academy in a tough fight; 21-25, 18-25. Phipps was proud of how her squad played, Providence is a tough team, but the Lady Horns played hard, it just was not enough in the end.

The varsity team participated in the double-elimination district tournament, which proved to be advantageous for the girls. The first round of action the Lady Horns took on Tri-Cities Christian. The game came down to serves, Lydia Eastridge buckled down on her serves and helped control the game with ten consecutive service points in the second game of the match, which led the Lady Horns to continue to the next round. Johnson County took on Cedarview, a team that has been the nemesis for the girls. The district tournament, unfortunately, was no different. Cedarview is a tough team and was able to control the volleyball match. The Lady Horns had some outstanding moments; Lexi Proffitt had some great serves and strong at the net. Braden Eastridge had a great back row game, but in the end, Cedarview came out with the win, 6-25, 13-25. The moment that coaches live for came in the next match against KACHEA, who has won all season against the Lady Horns. The district tournament always has moments of excitement and surprise, which would be what happened with the two teams. The Lady Horns hooked KACHEA and easily won the match, 25-16, 25-11. The varsity team then faced off against the toughest team in the district, Providence Academy. Providence Academy beat the Lady Longhorns 12-25, 9-25 and eventually took top honors for the district tournament.

The JCMS varsity volleyball team placed third overall with Lexi Proffitt and Braden Eastridge making the All-conference team.

Phipps was proud of all the accomplishment of both her teams when she said,

“We had a great season, and both teams were awesome to work with, both Amy and I are very proud of a job well done.”