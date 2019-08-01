JCMS football team ready for season success

By Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

The Johnson County Middle School football team has been working hard this summer gearing up for the upcoming football season. Practice has been a little difficult with high humidity and even higher temperatures, but last week’s cooler weather was a huge relief, and coach Devin Shaw made the most of it.

“The boys have worked hard this summer; the break in the hot weather was very nice, and we were able to accomplish a little more this week. I am super proud of my team and their effort.”

Shaw is entering his fourth season as head coach for the Johnson County Middle School football team and is excited about the 2019 season.

“Most of our starting players are returning this year, and our offensive and defensive lines are going to be a huge strength this year,” he said.

Shaw still has positions that need to be filled but doesn’t think that will be an issue based on the hard work his team has shown over the summer. “We’ve averaged around fifteen players this summer, and they have worked their tails off. I believe the extra effort will pay off for us this season.”

Counting on some of his returning key players Shaw said, “We expect Connor Simcox, Hank Saur, Chase Muncy, Daniel Stout, and Nehemiah Willis to be our standouts and leaders on the line this year.”

Ethan Simcox will lead the team as this year’s starting quarterback. Shaw had only positive comments about his quarterback.

“Ethan has worked hard to get much better over the summer and will do a great job for his team,” he said.

Chad Morefield will also return, and because of his versatility, he can play almost any position

but will be utilized as a running back and wide receiver. Shaw

believes he will be able to add

some more depth to his team once school starts back. The head coach is also grateful for the help his assistant coaches have provided over the summer.” I have some great assistant coaches and depend on them quite a bit.”

JCMS assistant coaches include Mark Humphreys, Brian Arnold, and Elijah Osborne.

There is still a lot of work to be done between now and the football

jamboree scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, but the Johnson County Middle School football team will be ready for action and prove they have what it takes to be successful this year.