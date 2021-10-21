JCMS football, second in conference

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County Middle School football team traveled to South Greene for the bowl game Thursday night.

The last game of the season did not go as everyone had wanted. The Longhorns have played phenomenal football all season until, once again, COVID showed its ugly face.

With quarantine, COVID, and sadly other injuries, the middle school team just didn’t have all they needed for the fierce South Greene Rebels. As Coach Devin Shaw mentioned, the Longhorns haven’t even been able to practice since September. With five varsity players out, the

Horns were no match for the Rebels.

Shaw has done a great job with this team as JCHS was undefeated until Happy Valley. The Warriors ended up with top honors in the conference, with Johnson County in second place.

The Longhorns bounced back, winning against Unaka and Sullivan East but were unable to play Unicoi due to Covid-19 quarantine.

Shaw has worked hard getting his varsity players ready for high school football next year. Juan Mejia has done an outstanding job on and off the field as both player and mentor.

He and Ben Reece will continue dominating as they transition from middle school to high school. Mejia, Reece, Colton Grindstaff, and Kaleb Courtner have been able to play both sides of the ball throughout their middle school career, so they will surely be an asset to the high school football program. Jack Csillag is also a name you will often hear with his ability to get the ball to key players.

The middle school program shined throughout this year. They were a team that many schools were fearful of playing, knowing that new they were getting the most formidable and most determined group of young men in the conference.

It is hard to lose knowing they were the better team in many ways, but great job to the Longhorns for a fantastic season.