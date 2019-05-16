JCMS defeat Cloudland in District crown quest

Submitted by Mark Humphrey

The JCMS Lady Longhorns started their quest for their fourth District crown against a stubborn Cloudland team.

Cloudland led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when the Horns bats started coming to life.

With the score 3-2, Makenzie Poe smashed a single up the middle to drive in two runs to give the Lady Longhorns a 4-3 lead.

Hannah Fritts came on in relief of Autumn Lewis to slam the door on the Lady Highlanders and pick up the win on the mound.

Autumn Shepherd and Hannah Fritts picked up three hits each to pace the Longhorns, while Aiden Thomas, Lewis, and Poe added two hits each.

Maddi Jones, Audrey Savery, and Aubrie Baird had a hit apiece. Lexie Proffit filled in at shortstop to help the defensive effort.