JCMS bounces back after COVID-19 quarantine

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Johnson County Middle School is having an outstanding season under Coach Devin Shaw proving to their opponents that they have what it takes to go all the way.

The young team was unstoppable except for a little hiccup against Happy Valley. Still, like many other teams this year, including, Johnson County’s very own high school football team and volleyball team, COVID-19 hit and put this winning team in quarantine.

It seems as if COVID-19 has changed many things this season. No team has been immune from the dangerous virus.

Luckily the worst of COVID-19 has simply been missed games and altered schedules. No coach wants to cancel games, especially Shaw, who is having a great season, but thankfully the players and coaching staff have been able to heal from the virus and play another day.

The middle school Longhorns have been back on the field with a win against Sullivan East. The win gave Johnson County a “thumbs up,” proving they were back in action and stronger than ever. The win against East also gave the players a little assurance they could still fight to their last game. Unfortunately, Shaw’s Longhorns won’t be able to play Unicoi County.

It was a conference game Johnson County wanted to play and knew they would win. The Jr. Longhorns will be traveling to Greeneville Thursday night to take on South Greene, the last game of the season and a deciding factor as to who comes in second place for the conference. Happy Valley went home with top first-place honors.

The Longhorns have a competitive group of players that help drive this team. This year, Juan Mejia has had an outstanding season, but Johnson County has a great quarterback in Jack Csillag.

This young player can control the offense and get the ball to the right receiver for critical plays. The numbers would not be on the board without Colton Grindstaff and Ben Reece. These guys play tough and are great blockers which allows

Csillag to get the ball down the field.

Reece has been instrumental in his playing skills and his leadership on and off the field. Shaw has said of Reece, “I’ve always said attitude is everything, and Ben is just a remarkable player who has a great attitude and even stronger work ethic.” Shaw also noted how much the other players depend on Reece, and he always comes through for his team. Shaw expresses how hard it will be to see these young men go on to high school, “these guys are just a special group of players. They are competitive and play hard. They will do great things for the high school program.”