JCMS baseball takes early-season lead

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County Middle School baseball team is back in business and doing well. They have had a busy start to the season, but these ballplayers have proven they are very much up for the task.

They are 5-1 right now, so they certainly have come out swinging. On Tuesday, March 8, the Longhorns traveled to Fall Branch, where they easily cleaned house on the Washington County team.

Coach Crews felt like his team got off to a great start and never slowed down. The biggest effort goes to Carson Jennings for pitching the winning game with four strikeouts along with two runs. Other contributors to the win were Isaac Lewis with two runs, followed by Juan Mejia and Kaden Blevins, each with a hit.

On Friday, the JCMS Longhorns were back at it against another Washington County team, West View Elementary.

The Longhorns once again did not take any time to run right past their opponents. Kaden Blevins started things off right and just kept going. West View may have felt a little dizzy with the fast pitching by Blevins. He had 10 strikeouts for the game.

Blevins wasn’t the only Longhorn kicking up some dust. Carson Jennings shows up at batting, with one hit, three RBIs, and one run for the night. Isaac Lewis also had one hit and two runs for the Longhorns.

Blevins and Kaleb Jennings each had one hit and one run for the night. Eli Tester had one run while Juan Mejia

and a hit and RBI. Crews thought his team put forth a lot of

effort to get the win. “We have had a busy schedule, but these boys show no sign of slowing down.” Said Crews. “We just have to play our game, and we will continue to get the wins.” Added the head coach.

So far, the winning season will carry the young

team’s morale for quite some time. It is a nice feeling

to begin the season with

five wins, but the Longhorns also understand that it is

nice to be ahead, but

they have to keep their

heads in the game to

continue dominating on the field.

