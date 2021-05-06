JCMS Baseball sweep FCA and Happy Valley

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

It’s been a fun season for Head Coach Julian Crews and his young Johnson County Middle School baseball team. They recently clinched second place in league play by knocking off FCA 8-7 and Happy Valley on the road 18-1, which according to Crews, was their most complete game of the season.

Trailing by 7-6 in their last at-bat against FCA, Grayson Holt smacked a solid single that won the game for the Horns. It was his third hit of the game and fourth RBI. Chris Reece also aided in the win by going 3-for-3 with 2 RBI’s and three runs scored. Kaden Blevins came on in Goose Gossage-type fashion and struck out a batter with the bases loaded in the seventh to earn the win for the Horns.

“It was a good game and a good win for us against a good team,” said Crews. “Our boys stayed the course and pulled out the win. That’s great, being how we have ten seventh graders playing. We finished 12-6, so I’m pleased with how they did.”



Johnson County 19

Happy Valley 1

Coach Crews said it was their most complete game of the season; the Horns ran roughshod over Happy Valley 19-1 at home. Chris Reece earned the win on the mound holding the Warriors to one run.

Kaden Blevins, Isaac Lewis, and Hunter Paisley all had three hits each to lead the Longhorns. They’ll play in the tournaments starting this week at sites to be determined according to field availability.