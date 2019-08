DATE: OPPONENT:

August

22 TCCS 4:30 pm 5:30 pm Away

26 Kachea 5 pm, 6 pm Home

27 Cedarview 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm Away

29 Providence 5 pm, 6 pm Home

September

9 Cedarview 5 pm, 6 pm Home

12 Kachea 4 pm, 5 pm Away

16 Providence 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm Away

17 TCCS 5 pm, 6 pm Home

21 Conference tournament TBA