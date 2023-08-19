Johnson County High School fall sports teams, including golf, football, volleyball, band, and color guard, gathered this month for team pictures and to get in a bit more practice time ahead of the 2023-2024 seaon.
The JCHS varsity volleyball team is gearing up for a promising season. While this is the first year with the varsity team for Head Coach Sarah Jennings, she has a history with many of her players, having coached with the freshman and JV volleyball teams for the prior four years. Jennings, with support from Assistant Coach, Rachel Poteet, is feeling good about the upcoming season.
The team practiced throughout much of the summer break. Following a challenging season and a fifth-place finish for AA District 1 in 2022-2023, Jennings describes this year's roster of players as very motivated to show they are a team to watch. Though she has not yet selected a captain, Coach Jennings says the team is led by a group of "five really strong seniors."
With an eye on identifying opportunities for improvement and raising the recruitment profile of the team, JCHS is employing a new program this season. Their software will record gameplay and provide reports and player statistics. There are several players with aspirations of playing at the collegiate level, and Jennings believes they could do it.
Show your support for Lady Horn Volleyball by attending their games and sporting JCHS Longhorn gear. The first game of the 2023-2024 Volleyball season will be away, played at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Aug 15. The first home game will be Thursday, Aug 17, against Chuckey Doak. Junior Varsity will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by Varsity at 6:30 p.m.
The volleyball team offers a selection of short sleeve t-shirts and long sleeve dry-fit shirts as a fundraiser for their season. Contact Coach Jennings via email at sjennings@jocoed.net for more information or to place an order.
Johnson County School teachers and administrators were back to school beginning August 1 with a number of mandatory in-service and planning days, with students joining them for a half-day on Monday, August 7, to start the new year.
District-wide parent conferences are scheduled for PreK through grade 6 on September 25 and grades 7 through 12 on September 26.