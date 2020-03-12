JCHS Track & Field looks for a fast start

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

The 2020 track and field season is getting ready to kick-off, and there is plenty of optimism about their chances, according to their head coach Penny Gentry.

The Longhorns will look to some veterans to lead the way. They include Danielle Robinson (Sprints & Hurdles), Ezekiel (Zeke) Anderson (400 meters) Sarah Shaw (mile run), and Michael Kinnison (400-meter run and long jump).

There are some team members who have plenty of talent, according to Gentry. Shannon Ferguson (Mile run), Savannah McKinney (Sprints @ Hurdles), and Raven Turan (Springs and hurdles) have the overall ability to win each time out for the Longhorns.

“I am very excited about this year, all of our athletes have great potential, and I look forward to watching them succeed throughout the season,” said Gentry. “This group is a well-balanced group that is participating

in a number of different events.”

The Longhorns will get tested at Elizabethton High School on March 17 when they will take part in their first match.

JCHS Track & Field Schedule 2020

Mar. 17 Citizen Bank Invitational Elizabethton

Mar. 24 Science Hill JV Meet Science Hill

Mar. 26 Sullivan North Sullivan North

Apr. 7 Sullivan North Sullivan North

Apr. 28 School 3 Rivers Conference @

Elizabethton

All Meets will begin with Field Events at 4 pm and Running Events at 4:45 pm