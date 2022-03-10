JCHS Track and Field poised for success

Front Row: L-R Cynthia Furches, Christian Espinoza, Brandy Dugger, Raven Turan, Charlie Norris. Back Row L-R: Mason Sluder, Chloe Gladden, Drew Woerner, Cole Worlock, Aden Sluder, Jacob Earp, Grinnan Walker, Brooklyn Deyton, Austin Mounts, Gabe Hensle. Not Pictured: Paiten Carroll Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Advertisements

As Coach Penny Gentry begins her eleventh year as coach of the JCHS boys and girls track and field team, she is hopeful about this year’s season, “We have a smaller team this year, but the players possess a great deal of talent, so we are hoping to have a good year.” Johnson County will be competing against Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Happy Valley, and Unicoi.

Normally, this conference lineup might be intimidating, but Gentry has not only experience on her team but athleticism. She has also been competing with the schools for quite some time and knows what to expect. The Longhorns’ first meet will be on March 22 in Elizabethton. Gentry said she and her team are looking forward to starting and showing everyone what a great team Johnson County has, “they work hard, and my seniors are committed to winning some meets.”

The Longhorn track and field players include Raven Turan, Drew Woerner, Brandy Greer, and Jacob Earp. Turan looks to be one of the leaders on the team. She will be running the 100m, 200m, and 300m hurdles and is in a position to be a top contender in these events. Woerner will be running the 100m and 110 hurdles.

Greer will be competing in the long jump event and 100m and 300 hurdles. Earp is new to track and field but is very athletic and will be an asset to the team. He will compete in Shot Put and Discus. Grinnan Walker and Cole Warlock will return as sprinters, while Cynthia Furches will be competing in the 100 hurdles.

The Johnson County track and field team, must travel for their meets because the track is not in working order for other schools to come to JCHS for competition.

Track and field are so important to an athletic program. It gives students another sport to excel in other than the standard football, basketball, and baseball. It takes endurance and stamina in a busy environment for the Johnson County team and their coach. It all is totally worth it, even on those extremely hot days.

Gentry encourages others to watch the team if allowed to see how talented her team is and how hard the meets can be.

Advertisements