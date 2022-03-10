JCHS softball is ready for a strong season

Front Row L-R: Mattie Jones, Autumn Lewis, Eden Potter, Hannah Fritts, Hailey Cox, Sydni Potter, Faith Walsh, Autumn Shepherd, Makenzie Poe, Harley Potter, Lexie Proffitt

Back Row L-R: Kayden Epperly, Lauryn Bishop, Aden Thomas, Taylor Chapman, Amy Gunter, Harley Wykle, Ivy Lakotos, Emma Eller, Sara Ward, Alyssa McElyea, Mimi Zaldivar

Photo by Joey Icenhour

The JCHS softball season is finally here, and so far, the weather has even been a bit cooperative. Rain or shine, Coach Greg Reece is ready to play. As he looks forward to a new year, he does not leave the past without many lessons learned, one being not to take anything for granted.

‘We faced a lot of challenges last year, it gave us a sense of perspective, and we saw the importance of making the most out of the opportunities that lie before us,” Reece said.

Last year the softball team lost four seniors, but Reece is confident this year’s team has what it takes to have a winning season.

“Those seniors led us to one of the toughest schedules in program history and to a third-place finish in the district tournament,” Reece said. “Honestly, they were so important in changing the culture and the expectations of our program.”

As proud as Reece is of what was accomplished last year, he is just as excited with his team now. “We have three outstanding seniors this year who are great leaders for the team.”

This year’s seniors are Sydni Potter (first base), Faith Walsh (2nd base position), and Hailey Cox (centerfield), and they are just as excited to get started.

The veteran players are ready to show everyone how much they love softball and how hard they work.

“We push each other to be the best,” Walsh said. “We count on each other, we are all really good friends, and I’m going to miss playing with them.”

Hailey Cox is excited to be playing again, but it is bittersweet for the senior.

“I’m excited to see how far we can go, but it is my last year, so I will miss so much about it,” she said. Sydni Potter shares Cox’s sentiment with her own insight when she said, “I’m excited, of course, I have been waiting for this all year.”

Potter is ready to help motivate her younger teammates and let them know it is essential to win and have fun, create memories and build friendships.”

Reece is happy about competing in a district where the schools are more equal in size he feels JCHS softball’s future is looking good.

“With the experience and enthusiastic athletes we have, and dedicated staff, we will do some great things this year.”

