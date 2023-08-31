The Johnson County High School pep rally held last Friday afternoon ahead of the Longhorns’ home game against Hampton was an immense success.
Freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors alike attended the rally, showing their unwavering support for the home team. It is safe to say the nearly half-hour program accomplished its goal.
Right from the start, the gymnasium was bursting with the Johnson County High School population.
All in attendance clearly enjoyed the stomping, cheering, yelling, and clapping, as well as songs blasting from the overhead speakers. The value was filled with vibrant color, happy laughter, and inspired individuals of all.
Dancing teachers, tug-of-war competitions, as well as the Longhorns cheerleader's performance were all just some of the several activities that motivated all ahead of the game.
“Usually, I am quiet, but when I get pumped up, I like to get loud,” said Kaleb Hammons.
Staff members of the school also expressed their excitement and hopes for the rally. “I am always excited to get the student body pumped up for games,” said Casey Sutherland.
That Friday’s rally had sparked a bright fire within all of Johnson County High School, there was little doubt. By game time, the stands and bleachers were full of cheering students, all of whom were fired up and ready to support their team under the Friday night lights.
With the newfound inspiration, Johnson County High School as a whole was eager to enjoy the game ahead. The Longhorns' proud and confident march onto the field inside McEwen Stadium was a clear indication that the boys were ready to take on their nearby rival.
The spirit of all of Johnson County High School remained strong all through the game. Unfortunately, it was not enough for a win and resulted in the Longhorns 26-34 loss to Hampton.
"It was a tough loss," said Longhorns Head Coach Rick Wilson. "We will go to work on Monday and get better. We have to coach better, and we have to play better. I know these boys pretty well, and I know we will get better."
As the Longhorns look to game three and a much-needed victory, one thing cannot be ignored. Friday’s rally aimed to uplift, encourage, and inspire all to cheer on the Longhorn, and that is precisely what happened.
All who took part in the tradition can be truly proud of the effort and what has been accomplished.