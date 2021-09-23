JCHS golf team shows improvements throughout the season

Peyton Pavusek putts the ball at Elizabethton Golf Club in Elizabethton Wednesday evening. Submitted photo.

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County High School Golf team ended its season with a positive record. Coach Eric Crabtree has seen his team make great strides in golf over the course of two to three years. Crabtree has seen improvements this year as well, “We have had a great season and have improved dramatically.” According to Crabtree, the golf team has repeatedly ended matches below 200. They have come in second place in many matches and lost only by a few strokes.

The good news is, with all but one player returning next year, the golf team will be in an excellent position to go even further next year. Dakota Holt and Graham Reece have consistently been at the top of the leaderboard, but the great thing about golf on any given day is it could be anyone’s game. Crabtree has simply been impressed with the whole team, “Dakota and Graham are the most consistent, but all the golfers have improved and turned in good scores at different matches.”

Anthony Hall is the only senior on the team. Crabtree expressed how much he will miss Hall’s presence on the team, “Anthony has gotten better over the years. He is a joy to be around and will certainly be missed.”

The golf team traveled to Elizabethton Wednesday, competing against Hampton, Unaka, University High, and Happy Valley. Johnson County came in third behind Hampton (177) and University High (180). The Longhorns team score was 187. The team did well, but individually the scores were also within bragging rights; Cameron Crowder (45), Reece (46), Holt (48), Peyton Pavusek (48), and Grayson Holt (49).

The Longhorns will travel back to Elizabeth on Wednesday for the district tournament. They will be playing nine other teams for the chance to compete in regionals. Tournament action will start at 9 a.m. at the Elizabethton Golf Club. All the teams play at the same time. Each player will keep up with their score. The teams will then add the scores together, and the top three teams will advance to regionals.

To the team’s credit, they have found much success without being close to a golf course. Many practice on their own, but as a group, they travel to Emory and Henry to get some playing time in on the golf course. They have had some obstacles in the way but plowed right through successfully.