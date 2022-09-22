JCHS Golf team head to regionals after second place win

JCHS Golf team seniors with district Runner-up plaque. Submitted photo

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

The JCHS golf team has been busy these past few weeks, showing superb golfing skills and taking home a few wins. Two of those wins put two friendly opponents against each other. Graham Reece and Jackson Williams from University High have been playing against each other for a while and have become friends.

However, on August 25 at the Pine Oak Golf Course, both young men had to play against each other for the playoff hole.

The friendly golfers had the two lowest scores during the match, and since both teams had tied for first place, they had to play a playoff hole. Reece won on the first playoff hole. They faced the same scenario on September 15, and Reece again came through for his team. “It was super fun to be that competitive with someone who is a good friend. I was happy about the win and felt for Jackson after I had to get up and down for par, and he three-putted for bogey,” said Reece.

The Johnson County High School Golf team has improved so much over the past few years, but this year the team has really shined and ended the season with an impressive 7-3 record. Seniors; Dakota Holt, Peyton Pavusek, and Graham Reece have made their mark on Johnson County golf. Holt went to regionals last year, but he’s taking the whole team with him this year. Monday at Tricities Golf Course in Blountville, the Longhorns became District Runner-up in the conference tournament with wins against University High, North Greene, Hampton, and Chuckey Doak. South Greene came in first with 324, but Johnson County was right behind them with 352.

Coach Eric Crabtree has always spoken highly of his players, not just their athletic ability but also their character and work ethic. Since Johnson County does not have a golf course, the team has to practice and play out of the county.

“I have three great seniors who have played hard all year, but the team as a whole has shown a lot of improvements over the season,” said Crabtree.

Graham Reece’s grandfather, Tom, an avid golfer himself, also noticed the improvements.

“It is nice to see how well the team has played; some haven’t been playing long at all but have still put up some good numbers.”

The JCHS golf team will travel to Maryville Tuesday, September 27, for the regional tournament. Win or lose, one thing is for sure, the Longhorns will not be alone. They have families and fans loyal to the players and will not miss an opportunity to watch them play and support them every step of the way.

District Tournament individual scores: D. Holt 81, G. Reece 81, P. Pavusek 94, Grayson Holt 108, Cameron Crowder 96.