JCHS golf team finds success on the road

Longhorns golfer Graham Reece shot 45 in last week’s round of golf at Elizabethton Golf Course in Elizabethton Tennessee. Submitted photo.

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCHS golf team has been steadily playing golf in the temperature most of us run from and find a cool place to hide from the sun. The heat may be the secret to success for this talented group of golfers. Coach Eric Crabtree took his team to Wytheville, Virginia, competing against Rural Retreat High School, Grayson High School, and Patrick Henry High.

Graham Reece led his team with a score of 44, which was also the second-best score of the day. The Longhorn golfers placed second overall with additional help from Dakota Holt (47) and Peyton Pavusek (48). Coach Crabtree was pleased with his team’s performance, “it was an up and down day, and we definitely left some shots on the course, but all in, all the team played well from top to bottom. Other contributing scores from the match were Cameron Crowder (50), Grayson Holt (55) and Dalton Adams (55).

Last week the team traveled down the mountain to Elizabethton to play at the Elizabethton Golf Course, where they placed third right under University High and Hampton High School. Dakota Holt led in scoring with 41, followed closely by both Reece (45) and Pavusek (49). Grayson Holt (53) also contributed nicely to 188, which helped bypass Unaka for the third-place honor.

Reece is happy with his score, but golf is just something he enjoys.

“I like the way it is a sport you can play for a lifetime. It helps me focus and stay locked into what I’m trying to accomplish.”

Since Johnson County does not have a golf course, Crabtree works hard to find golf matches around the area. The team will be traveling to Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon, Virginia, on Wednesday, where they will be competing against Holston along with other schools within the region.