JCHS golf team end season in district tourney

Graham Reece tees-off early at Wednesday’s district tournament in Elizabethton. Submitted photos.

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County Golf team traveled to Elizabethton Wednesday morning to compete in District One small school tournaments at Elizabethton Golf Club. Coach Eric Crabtree and his young golfers got an early start on the trek to Elizabethton. The first round of golf began at 9 a.m. It was a long, windy, and wet day for the golf team. Johnson County was competing against ten other teams in the conference. They had played pretty well in the regular season against these teams but, as in all sports, conference tournament time is usually unpredictable and full of surprises.

In regular play, Johnson County often found themselves right under University High and Hampton by just a few strokes. As previously mentioned, Johnson County has to travel out of town to practice since the county does not have a functional golf course. Last year Johnson County advanced to regionals as a team, but this year with more competitors, it just didn’t happen. Crabtree offered nothing but praise for his team.

“Even though we didn’t make it to regionals as a team, this year’s team improved their scores by nine strokes over last year’s.” He added, “these guys worked hard. They are a great group. I’m proud of the work they put in every day, and it showed.”

With a score of 85, Dakota Holt qualified to advance to the regionals along with Avery Hill of Hampton, Tilynn Willett of West Greene, and Tyler Morrison and Jordan Pruitt from Chuckey Doak. Graham Reece just barely missed the cut with a score of 92. The good news is that most of the team will be back next year. Johnson County also had Peyton Pavusek, Cameron Crowder, Anthony Hall, Grayson Holt, and Dalton Adams. Luckily for Dakota Holt, the weather should be much better than last week.