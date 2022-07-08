JCHS Cheerleaders ready for a great year

The JCHS cheerleaders attended camp at Tusculum University in Greeneville on June 12. Submitted photo

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

The JCHS Cheerleaders are enjoying their summer break, but like other athletes, they will soon be back at practice as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

Typically June is a time for the cheerleaders to do individual workouts and mandatory conditioning. Head Coach Katherine Lewis sent videos of stunts and routines before school was out so the new girls can learn and the veteran cheerleaders can practice throughout the summer. Last year Lewis had seven seniors graduate, but she isn’t worried. She has seven strong and talented seniors returning along

with a very capable and

eager underclassmen squad. The head coach chose Madi Walker and Jessie Mae Williams as team captains because of their strong leadership skills and experience on the field.

Walker, for one, is excited to get started.

“When Jessie and I found out we were captains, we knew we had to step up by planning what is going on at practices, creating new stunts and cheers, and the hardest part is discipline, finding that line between a teammate and a captain.” Williams said, “ our goal is to help make this year’s team stronger and better than ever.”

Lewis is also eager to get started, “we have a very busy July ahead of us. The cheerleaders from Tusculum will be coming at the end of the month to work with the girls on stunts and routines.” Lewis has seen a

lot of growth in her team with the basic skills of cheering, but for continued growth in stunts, it’s important to start with the basics; “it is always a good thing to go back. It may not seem like a big deal, but it

is the foundation for the pyramids, basket tosses, and co-ed stunts they learned at Tusculum.” Six JCHS squad members went to a Tusculum cheer clinic on June 12. Lewis is looking forward to the private

cheer camp with her cheerleaders and the Tusculum cheerleaders because it gives her team the ability to learn the needed skills at a greater level and bring a strong front to the sidelines this fall.