The Johnson County High School Cheerleaders are eager to show off their new skills after spending a lot of time this summer getting ready for the season. Under the tutelage of their new coach, Casey Sutherland, each girl has worked hard to make this season the best yet.
“They are completely amazing to me,” said Sutherland. “Such a good squad. They never quit working till they get it right.”
Sutherland accepted the coaching position after former coach Kathryn Lewis accepted another position.
“I had coached cheerleading for about seven years in the past,” said Sutherland. “Kathryn Lewis was the head coach, and she accepted an opportunity at her Alma Mater, so I accepted the position. My daughter is on the team, so I’m excited to spend extra time with her too.”
Sutherland is looking forward to coaching alongside her former cheerleading student Taylor Hill, the assistant cheerleading coach this season.
“She is wonderful!” said Sutherland. “Taylor is one of my former cheerleaders from past years of coaching. She has a great heart for kids and continually pushes the girls to be better.”
While admitting the transition to a new coach can be hard for some students, Sutherland reports the team has stepped up to the challenge in phenomenal ways.
“This is probably the best team I have coached so far,” said Sutherland. “Each girl has worked so hard, they never complain, and they get along great.”
That team camaraderie will be a true asset when considering half the team is new to cheering.
Out of the fifteen cheerleaders on the team, Sutherland reports returning senior Paiten Carrol is the only cheerleader “who has been on the squad all four years.”
To make things more interesting, this season, Johnson County High School Cheerleading will consist of two squads.
“We decided to have a football and a basketball squad,” said Sutherland adding, “Two squads will allow some time off. Some of the girls like to dance, so this gives them an opportunity to pursue some other things.”
Sutherland's goal for the team is “for every girl to achieve tons of life skills.” Some of those skills were put into practice during the summer as the girls hosted a cheer camp for first through eighth-grade participants. In addition to encouraging younger ones, the squad has already shown exemplary compassion in helping each other to persevere to achieve their goals.
“They are true cheerleaders,” said Sutherland, “they cheer on each other.”
One example of recent achievement awarded to six team members was All-American status, which gives them the opportunity to go to the Citrus Bowl in Florida and to London.”
All Americans on the Johnson County Cheerleading team include senior Maggie Stout, Captain, junior LaRue Mills Co-Captain, senior Paiten Carrol, junior Ariel Tester, senior Trinity Vanover, and sophomore Chloe Sutherland.
It is safe to say the Lady Longhorns cheer squad has done its job to be ready; new coach, new season, but the same commitment, dedication, and hard work. Go Longhorns!