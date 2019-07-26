JCHS cheerleaders are geared for new school year

July 24, 2019

By Beth Cox

Freelance writer

The JCHS cheerleaders started preparing for the upcoming school year with a cheer camp at Roan Creek Baptist Church. Under the leadership of coaches Michelle Walters and Jennifer Harry, the cheerleading camp was led by the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) which brings more experienced cheerleaders to teach stunts, new cheers, chants, and band dance. Walters was pleased with the effectiveness of the camp and thought it was very successful.

“We have several new cheerleaders this year, so the camp was a good opportunity for the girls to learn from some of the best cheerleaders in the area; it was a nice experience for the whole team.”

Several girls were awarded “All American” cheerleaders for demonstrating excellent performances in the areas of cheer, dance, and jumps. Those awarded included Chloe Arnold, Chloe Hopkins, Charly Martin, Marisela Mejia, DeAnna Greer, Megan Pardue, Bella Phipps, Danielle Robinson, Hannah Walker, Ashlee Williams, and Natalie Winters.

Walters is going into her third year the high school cheerleaders’ coach after being a cheer coach with the middle school for three years. Walters is focusing on continuing the upward trend of producing quality cheerleaders that exemplify the Longhorn pride, and also to encourage and aid her squad to sign on to cheer for college teams. Walters states, though, the most important goal is always to provide the safest environment possible for her team, “these girls are very important to me, so the most important component to our success is to keep the girls free from injury.” The compassionate coach added, “for the past two years, we have had a cheerleader sign with a college, it would be so nice to keep that trend going, and we have several talented cheerleaders that are capable of competing at the next level. I anticipate a great season for the cheerleaders.”

The cheerleading season lasts longer than most sports as the squad starts with football and continues to the end of the basketball season. By all rights, cheerleading is a tough sport that rarely gets recognized for the attention it deserves. Cheerleaders go through rigorous training and crucial practices to perfect the routines that are demonstrated at games; cheerleading is another critical component of the completion of a successful athletic school year.