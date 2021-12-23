JCHS and JCMS girls face tough opponents

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County High School and Middle School girls have struggled lately but are tough and resilient.

The High School girls’ team traveled to Elizabethton Tuesday night to battle the Cyclones.

The Lady Horns owned the first quarter of the game. Peyton Gentry came out strong offensively.

With Brookanna Hutchins putting points on the board, Johnson County was in a good position going into the second quarter. The Cyclones put up some threes at the end of the first quarter and ended with the lead over Johnson County.

The second quarter was not as pretty, and it didn’t take long to see that the Lady Horns had their work cut out for them.

Going into the third quarter, Elizabethton had a nice lead (40-21). In the second half, the Lady Longhorns just could not keep up

with the Cyclones fast-paced game. The girls ran out

of steam by the fourth quarter, and the Elizabethton

got the 68-31 win. Brookanna Hutchins led with 14 points, Peyton Gentry

and Aubree Glenn had four, Sierra Green added

three, and Makenzie Kelly had two.

Coach Kechia Eller was pleased with her team’s performance in the first half of the game. Eller said, “the girls did well in the first quarter, but by the second half, they just ran out of steam, and that can’t be done with the shooting powerhouse of Elizabethton.”

The middle school girls’ basketball team had a similar take against Sullivan Central Thursday night at home. The Lady Longhorns struggled through the night to make anything happen. Izzy Thompson didn’t hesitate to take the ball to the basket. She led with 10 out of the 16 points for her team. Coni Blankenship, Shayla Sileo, and Emma Dugger added two each.

Coach Shaw also felt the team was at a disadvantage not having Ella Icenhour in defense.

“We have to get where we play strong the whole game, Shaw said. “We need the whole team to give their best effort.”