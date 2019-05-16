Jayden Joiner signs with Milligan

Submitted

As the JCHS baseball season comes to an end, one senior is closing the books on his four year career with the Longhorns and is beginning his journey playing baseball at the college level. Jayden Joiner signed his Letter of Intent to play baseball for the Milligan Buffalos starting this fall. He plans to study Physical Education and Exercise Science and hopes to one day be a baseball coach at the high school or college level.

Jayden has started all four years with the varsity Longhorns at short-stop and has also contributed on the mound for the last three years. Coach Pete Pavusek commented, “Jayden has worked so hard at baseball. He has come a long way and it has been a joy and pleasure coaching him. Jayden is off to bigger and better things in life and I look forward to watching it unfold. We will miss him here at Johnson County.”

Jayden stated, “I’ve always loved the game since I started playing T-ball for Coach Brad Reece twelve years ago. I learned more and more about the game at every level and I know I have a lot more to learn. That’s why I was excited to get to be a part of Milligan Baseball and to have the opportunity to play and learn under Coach Grewe. He’s coached at Notre Dame, LSU, and Michigan State. He’s giving me the opportunity to be a student coach/player and I can’t wait to get started. I know I’m going to learn so much from him.”

Jayden has also played travel baseball for RBI Tri-Cities in Johnson City and has played tournaments from Georgia to Kentucky competing against teams from all over the country. He plans on playing this summer for RBI and will be competing in 8 tournaments all over the southeast before starting Milligan in late August.

His parents are Steve and Christie Joiner of Mountain City. Grandparents are Shane and Rita Reece, Larry Woodward, all of Mountain City and Glen Joiner of Valdosta, GA. Jayden also has a brother, Stephen Joiner, who graduated from Milligan and is now a professor of political science at Carson Newman.