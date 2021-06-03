Icenhour and Rider make Longhorn history

JC’s Rhiannon Icenhour and Hailey Rider became the first Longhorns to win at state level tennis. They defeating the doubles team from Cheatham County in the Quarter Finals only to lose a close match to the duo from Madison Magnet in the Semi Finals. Submitted photos

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

A pair of Lady Longhorns etched their names in the sports history book at Johnson County High School despite a lot of the focus on baseball and softball. Rhiannon Icenhour and Hailey Rider made the state tournament in tennis but did so despite the deck stacked against them. It was Rider’s first year of ever playing tennis, so to make the state and win is remarkable. She and Icenhour defeated a doubles team from Chuckey-Doak in the District to advance on to Regional play and then beat two doubles teams from Claiborne County to make the state, and they did so.

The girls were jubilant after defeating Kaitlyn York and Samantha Marek of Cheatham County 6-3, 6-3 early on Thursday morning. They got a tough break when the doubles team of Castro/Wilston of Madison Magnet got a forfeit and didn’t have to play that morning after Icenhour and Rider had played nearly two hours.

“They watched our matches, so they were well-rested by the time we played them that afternoon. The Longhorns just missed making the state championship match losing 6-7, (4), 6-3, and 7-5.

“We were so close,” said Rider. “At one point, we looked at one another and said, “Are we really doing this. You look around, and all these great tennis players are on the court, and fans are everywhere. We gave it our all, but we were also happy to make it that far.”

Icenhour and Rider both agreed that making the state semifinal to finish in the top four was special, but it was more special to represent Johnson County and be the first to win at the state level. They did it despite having a full plate in school. Rider and Icenhour were teammates on the volleyball team. Icenhour was also a cheerleading squad member and played three years of basketball but chose not to play this past year.

Rider opted out of softball to play tennis because she wanted to do something different. “Coach (Zak) Pittman approached me and asked if I wanted to play, so I loved the thought of doing it,” she said. Icenhour said her love was volleyball, but she plans on playing tennis during the summer.

“You don’t have to play on a team to do tennis, so I can play anytime I want to,” added Icenhour, who thanked her mom Jennifer for being so supportive and taking her down to the tennis courts and working with her in the afternoon.

She plans on attending Walters State College in the fall. Rider let the cat out of the bag by saying they could be another Rider and Icenhour team forming this summer. She and Rhiannon’s younger sister Ryleigh Icenhour will likely play some over the summer to try and prepare for next season.

“We talked about it, and I think it would be fun, said Rider. “I would love to make it back to the state next year.”

Hopefully, history can be remade. Do not count out Rider, the one who made the state in her first year of ever playing tennis. Hopefully, she can piggyback Johnson County High School to

Murfreesboro again next spring.