Horns win a close one against South Greene Rebels

The Longhorns congratulate Connor Simcox on the beautiful dunk he had

right before time ran out at the end of the game. The Longhorns 60-56 victory

gave the Rebels their first conference loss at Atwood Court on Friday night.

Photo By Beth Cox

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Last week, the Longhorns had a busy week with important conference games against two Greene County teams. The boys ended the week with a conference loss and win.

Friday night at Ray Shoun Gymnasium in Mountain City, the Longhorns were hungry for a conference win after narrowly losing to Chuckey Doak Tuesday night in Greeneville. They lost by three points with a final score of 83-86. Coach Austin Atwood was ready for action and knew his team had to protect the ball. He also added, “we have to play simple basketball, make the shots and play tough defense. “

Atwood’s team did not take their time to get started against the Rebels. The first quarter was back-to-back play with no slowing down in sight. Both teams were just exchanging fouls and making shots.

Peyton Pavusek did a great job getting the ball and immediately looking inside to post players Zack Parsons and Connor Simcox. After Preston Greer passed to Simcox for two, the first quarter ended with a tie.

The Longhorns added on the fouls in the second quarter, and South Greene got the points. The Longhorns managed to keep the lead going into halftime (27-26).

Simple mistakes by Johnson County also added to the Rebels score. Atwood kept on his guys for not blocking out, “South Greene got some important points because we didn’t block out or rebound.” Those careless mistakes in the third quarter gave South Greene their first lead (44-43) for the night. Once Atwood called timeout and straightened his players out with a good discussion which included stopping #35 Luke Myers after he went on a shooting spree, adding points for the Rebels, the Longhorns quickly bounced back. Johnson County fired back quickly by getting the ball to Parsons and Simcox. By the end of the fourth quarter, the Longhorns were ahead, and the Rebels were desperate and started fouling. Their mistake, however, was spoiling top shot, Preston Greer who got 11 out 14 points at the foul line. He led the night with 20 points.

Zack Parsons was happy about the conference win, “we got didn’t box out or rebound, and that caused us to be in a ballgame with a good team, but in the second half, we boxed out better and started crashing the boards, that’s what gave us our final push.”

The Longhorns never stopped running the ball throughout the night. They gave the Longhorn fans a game that won’t quickly be forgotten, especially when Greer passed the ball to Simcox, who then made the prettiest dunk of the season, which was a nice way to give the Rebels their first conference loss (60-56). Simcox had 17 for the night.