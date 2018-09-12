Horns volleyball split a pair

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

The Lady Longhorns continue to improve on the court after winning their first conference game on Tuesday. They knocked off Chuckey-Doak 25-16, 25-21 and 25-20 in straight sets.

The game victory was on the front line where Johnson County size was a factor. Taylor Parson and Renie Morrow provided eight kills each to lead the way. Taylor Cox added six and was all over the court according to head coach Donna Poteet.

“Taylor Parsons and Renie had played exceptionally around the net,” said Poteet. “Taylor Cox sparked us with

her hustle with led to several big plays. Natalie Winters,

Bella Miller, and Abby Cornett all contributed several good plays on defense. Margaret Morrow, Emily Dickens, and Sydney Souder all came up with big plays of the front

row.”

Poteet credited the team with serving well the entire match. The Horns served up six straight points in the second and third which allowed them to pull away.

The junior varsity won by scores of 25-15 and 25-20.

Longhorns fall to Unicoi in straight sets

The Horns held their own against the always-tough Lady Blue Devils but fell 21-15, 17-25 and 20-25.

Once again Parsons, Winters, and Cornett played well as did Renie Morrow. The Longhorns also got some good play for reserves Emily Garr, Sydney Souder, and Rhiannon Icenhour.

The junior varsity won their match while the freshmen were defeated.

The Lady Horns varsity went 2-2 over the weekend in a tournament played at Patrick Henry High School.

Their wins came against Holston and George Wythe.