Horns volleyball serve up good wins

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County Middle School opened up its volleyball season with a victory over Providence Academy on Tuesday in Mountain City.The Longhorns’ varsity won in straight sets 25-17 and 25-21. Peyton Gentry was the leading server in the match with 10 points and played well at the setter position. Audie Savery, Ryleigh Icenhour and Gabby Robbins were singled out for their outstanding play in the win.

The Longhorns also won the seventh grade contest 25-6 and 25-9. Lexi Proffitt was the leading server with 13 points.

“The varsity played well and our strong serves were a plus on the court,” said Head coach Dottie Phillips.

“The seventh grade team followed suit and did well on our serving. All the players were excited for it being our first game. It was a great start for both teams.”

A good crowd was on hand to witness both matches. The next home match will be on September 6.