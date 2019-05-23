Horns to conduct basketball camp

Staff Report

Johnson County Longhorns will hold their annual youth basketball camp beginning on Monday, May 27 through Thursday, May 30, at Johnson County High School. The camp will start at daily at 8 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.

Longhorns head coach Austin Atwood and his 2018-2019 team will teach fundamentals, stress team play and show campers the proper shooting technique. This camp is for boys and girls (1st grade through 8th grade) with a variety of activities to take place, it’s goal is to see the kids improve their basketball knowledge and enjoy themselves. The cost is $50 per player. There is a reduced deal for siblings. Two siblings for $80. Three siblings for $100. Camp fees include a camp t-shirt and awards. Concessions are available daily (pizza, drinks, & candy). For additional info call Austin Atwood at (423) 742-2870.