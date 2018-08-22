Horns take silver division at Cyclone Invitational

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

ELIZABETHTON—Johnson County bounced back in super ball-like fashion to win their last two games of the Cyclone Invitational volleyball tournament after losing their first three by a close margin.

The Longhorns defeated Chuckey-Doak (25-18, 25-16 and took down West Greene in the championship game (19-25, 25-14 and 16-14).

The finale was a sweet win for Johnson County who were defeated by the Lady Buffaloes (17-25, 25-23 and 7-15)) earlier in the day.

JCHS’ head coach Donna Poteet was happy that her team ended the tournament on a positive note.

“Everybody on our roster played in all the games, and every one of them played well,” said Poteet. “Renie Morrow and Taylor Parsons led our scoring and played well at the net while Natalie Winters had a lot of digs and saves. We got some good play from our setters, Taylor Cox and Kaylee Wittenberg. We are still learning, and we are a-work in progress, but I felt like we made some great strides this weekend.”

The Longhorns front line of Margaret Morrow, Emily Garr, Parsons and Renie Morrow created problems for the West Greene and Chuckey-Doak in their final two games. They dominated the net that proved to be one of the biggest differences in both matches.

“You can have a size advantage, but you still have to step up and play well,” added Poteet. “We finally played very well in our final two games but felt like we held our own against Science Hill and Unicoi County too. I’m excited about seeing what this team can do when we put it all together.”

The Longhorns dropped a close (17-25, 18-25 match to Science Hill and fell to Unicoi County by a slim (23-25 and 24-26) score.

Earlier Match

The Longhorns dropped two matches on Tuesday at Unicoi County. The varsity was defeated (8-25, 20-25 and 12-25) while the junior varsity lost (16-25, 28-30).

The freshman team pulled off a big victory over the Lady Blue Devils winning (25-13 and 25-20).

The team will be at home on Thursday against conference powerhouse Sullivan South.