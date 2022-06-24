Horns stay busy with summer camps

The sophomores and freshmen at Emory and Henry tournament in Emory Virginia. (32) Emily Brooks shooting for 2 out of her 10 points. Submitted photo

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

The Johnson County Girls basketball team has been very busy this summer. The ladies have played hard but had a lot of fun too.

They have attended basketball camps, practicing fundamentals and working together to prepare for the upcoming basketball season. The basketball camp also allows the players and coaches time to develop a camaraderie that will last for a basketball season and hopefully for a lifetime.

The Lady Longhorns traveled to ETSU the first week of June to play in a basketball tournament. Coach Kechia Eller was quite impressed with her team; they went 3-2 in tournament action.

The last game against Avery County, NC, was a close one going into overtime, but sadly the Lady Horns did not win but won against Providence, Phelphs KY, and Council VA.

Eller was confident the tournament was an effective tool for her girls when she said, “We have been working on areas that were weak for us last season; just concentrating on the fundamentals of the game this summer.”

On June 13, Johnson County traveled to Pigeon Forge and Morristown West to face intense competition and to be matched up with teams they may play in the basketball season. The Lady Horns started the competition against Cherokee High School’s JV team. They won against the JV team and against Hancock County. Johnson County’s only loss was to Cherokee’s varsity team, who made it to the regional tournament last year until they were taken out by Elizabethton High School.

The Horns finished the week at Morristown West High School. They lost against the powerhouses of the East; Gatlinburg Pittman, Sevier, and Morristown West. The strategy worked, according to Eller, “My girls fought hard and played well together.”

Brookanna Hutchins and Aubrie Baird have really made an impact on the team, leading by example. They are there every time the doors open.

Desirea Robinson is a sophomore, and Eller commends her for how hard she is working on her ball-handling skills to help her team when it counts.

The sophomores and freshmen also got some playing time, traveling to Emory and Henry.

Eller is very hopeful

about her young team but mainly proud of their commitment to themselves and the team.