Horns spike Black Knights 3-0

October 3, 2018

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

AFTON—Johnson County needed a win, and they got just what the doctor ordered on Thursday. They swept Chuckey-Doak in straight sets 25-16, 25-13 and 25-18 in their final regular season game. Johnson County’s head coach Donna Poteet touched on her team’s play heading into the District Tournament. She liked the way they finished after a sluggish start.

“We started out slow, and I wasn’t pleased with that,” said Poteet. “We started getting a lot of good movement as the match went on. I thought the setters played really well, and so did our frontline players. We got a lot of net points and had nearly 20 kills. I was pleased with the way that we finished.”

The Longhorns trailed early in the first match before taking control of the match midway through the first set. Renie Morrow and Taylor Cox had a pair of kills apiece that allowed them to take the lead for good. Renie Morrow finished with nine kills while Cox provided seven. Margaret Morrow, Taylor Parsons, and Emily Garr each had a pair of kills that kept the Lady Black Knights on the defensive end.

Cox severed up seven aces to lead in that department. Kaylee Wittenberg, Renie Morrow, Garr, and Natalie Winters added three apiece. Parsons provided three to help the cause. Coach Poteet praised the defensive play of Winters, Bella Miller, Cox, and Renie Morrow throughout the match.

“They were aggressive, and that’s what you want to see,” said Poteet. “It’s good when you win your final regular season game. The girls have improved a great deal.”

The junior varsity won their match 25-16 and 25-11.

Longhorns fall to Cyclones

Johnson County took the fight to host Elizabethton but came up short at the end. The Longhorns lost in straight sets 25-16, 25-20 and 25-23. The Longhorns led the last set 23-22 only to watch the Cyclones score the last three points. Taylor Parsons had a good night on the front line with ten kills. Renie Morrow cashed in on five kills while Abby Cornett and Taylor Cox came up with three apiece. Natalie Winters had a stellar night on the defensive side logging 17 digs. Cox played well as a setter and led the team in serve points with eight.

Johnson County won the junior varsity match.

Season comes to a close

Johnson County saw the season come to a close in the first round of the District Tournament on Monday. The Longhorns fell to third seed Sullivan Central 25-19, 20-25, 25-14 and 25-10. The Horns played close in the first match but didn’t have enough down the stretch for the Lady Cougars. Poteet went to a young but quick lineup in the second set, and they responded by taking down Central. The Lady Cougars would regroup in the next two sets and win rather easily over the Horns.