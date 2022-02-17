Horns ready for round two vs Chuckey Doak

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

The crowd at Ray Shoun gym was in for a treat last week with both the boys’ and girls’ games. The Lady Longhorns left many

wondering who these players were; they were a

new and improved team. Johnson County girls’ team has had their fair share of struggles this season, but the worst part was watching a team who gave up

on themselves without finishing the fight. However, the two games against Chuckey Doak and West Greene showed a group of girls who were eager to finish strong and not up on themselves.

The Lady Horns played well as a team. After halftime, they came out firing and came back from an 8-22 deficit only to get within seven points of Chuckey Doak. The Lady Horns

were finally shooting the ball, the only problem was many of those shots were not going in the basket,

as Coach Kechia Eller pointed out, “we missed some easy baskets, we can’t

do that Tuesday night when we play Chuckey Doak again in the conference tournament.” Things got a little ugly toward the end of the game against the Lady Knights. Sierra Green got two technical fouls on her as well as Eller.

Coach Austin Atwood would round things out with a technical of his own during the boys’ game. It was interesting to have several calls such as the technical fouls, but it was not what caused the Lady Horns to lose. According to Eller, her team “we have to play our speed and not let Chuckey Doak control the tempo.” Eller knows in order to win against Chuckey Doak Tuesday night the Lady Horns must contain the drives and most assuredly rebound the ball. Eller added, “if we limit turnovers and play all four quarters, we will be successful. Hopefully we

will come out ready to play.” The district playoff game will be at Daniel Boone High School Tuesday night at 7 pm.

Brookanna Hutchins led in scoring and rebounding against Chuckey Doak.

She had thirteen points

for the night, followed by Aubree Glenn with nine, Peyton Gentry with six, MacKenzie Kelly and

Aubrie Baird had four

each, while Marissa Summerow had two and Emily Walker with one. The final score was 40-44. It was a tough loss for the Lady Horns, but they can regroup and be ready for a rematch Tuesday night.

The Lady Horns played West Greene Friday night, but the outcome was

not as strong as with

Chuckey Doak. The West Greene Lady Buffs won 53-37. Hutchins once again led in scoring. She attacks that net and fights to get those points on the board for

her team.